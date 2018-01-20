Stripes hit ten, Hibs defeat Raiders

Hibernians defeat Raiders (Luxol) and are joint-leaders with Birkirkara. Photo: Domenic Aquilina

Birkirkara and Hibernians extended their winning form after defeating Tarxien Rainbows and Raiders (Luxol) 10-1 and 6-1 respectively.

These wins enabled both sides to stay in touch on top of the championship on 25 points after nine outings.

Mariah Sciberras and Sarah Urpani scored a hat-trick each while Stephania Farrugia added two goals under her name. The other goals were registered by Alishia Sultana and Raina Giusti.

Meanwhile, Kailey Willis was the scorer for the Blues.

Rivals Hibernians replied with a 6-1 win over Raiders with Emma Xuereb condemning her former side with four personal goals. Rodiana Borg and Jade Flask completed the formalities while Rodianne Zerafa scored Raiders’ consolation goal.

Swieqi United secured their first win in the Relegation Pool after scoring five past hapless Mosta, with the latter still pointless.

Rebecca Naudi opened and concluded the game with the first and fifth goal. Simone Buttigieg, Amy Gingell Galea and Krista Montfort added three more goals in between.

Mġarr United emerged winners against Kirkop United by three goals to nil. Roxanne Micallef put the Greens ahead while Natasha Pace doubled the lead. Brenda Borg wrapped up the game with a third goal.

NEXT FIXTURES

Tuesday – 20.15

Fgura Ground Fgura United vs Mosta

Mġarr Ground Mġarr United vs Hibernians

Wednesday – 20.15

Mġarr Ground Tarxien Rainbows vs Raiders (Luxol)

Charles Abela Stadium Birkirkara vs Kirkop United

STANDINGS

Championship: Birkirkara, Hibernians 25; Mġarr United 19; Raiders (Luxol) 13; Kirkop United 11; Tarxien Rainbows 8.

Relegation: Swieqi United, Fgura United 7; Mosta 0.