Updated: City maintain 12-point lead with win over Newcastle

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to keep themselves 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Aguero broke the deadlock on 34 minutes with a deft header and added a second from the penalty spot just after the hour when Raheem Sterling was tugged back by Javier Manquillo.

Jacob Murphy scored his first Newcastle goal since a summer move from Norwich with a deft chip over the keeper following a swift break on 67 minutes but Argentina forward Aguero slotted in a third on 84 minutes after good work from Leroy Sane.

Earlier, Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg fracture during the 1-1 draw against West Brom at Goodison Park.

There was a minute's applause before kick-off in honour of former Baggies forward Cyrille Regis, whose death was announced on Monday at the age of 59.

West Brom went ahead on seven minutes through Jay Rodriguez.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had to be taken off on a stretcher just after the hour following a collision with Salomon Rondon, with confirmation coming later of a broken tibia and fibula.

The hosts were level on 69 minutes through substitute Oumar Niasse.

City's nearest challengers Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley.

United - looking to finalise the transfer of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal - did not have a shot on target during the first half but went ahead through Anthony Martial on 54 minutes.

Burnley almost equalised straight away as a curling free-kick from Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the top of the crossbar, but that was as close as they got.

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Eden Hazard led Chelsea to an impressive 4-0 win at Brighton which left them three points behind United.

The Belgian opened the scoring after only three minutes, with Willian swiftly adding a well-crafted second.

Both sides had penalty claims turned down - Brighton defender Ezequiel Schelotto looking to have been tripped by Willy Caballero - before Hazard added a third on 77 minutes.

Victor Moses scored a fourth with a minute left as Chelsea recorded a first Premier League win of 2018.

Arsenal showed little sign of missing Sanchez as they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way from United, were in front after six minutes through defender Nacho Monreal.

Alex Iwobi scored on nine minutes, skipper Laurent Koscielny added a third in the 13th minute and Alexandre Lacazette then made it 4-0 on 22 minutes.

Palace bagged a consolation goal on 78 minutes through Luka Milivojevic.

New Stoke manager Paul Lambert secured his first win with a 2-0 home victory over Huddersfield.

Joe Allen put the Potters ahead on 53 minutes and Mame Biram Diouf made it 2-0 as Stoke moved out of the bottom three and above Southampton.

Leicester beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Watford's Troy Deeney had a first-half goal disallowed for offside before Jamie Vardy converted a penalty and Riyad Mahrez slotted in a second in stoppage time.

West Ham and Bournemouth drew 1-1 at the London Stadium.

Ryan Fraser put Bournemouth ahead with an angled finish on 71 minutes but West Ham were level just two minutes later through substitute Javier Hernandez.