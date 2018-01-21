X

Closing in:

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 15:50 by Gianluca Lia, Centenary Stadium

Lija dump out Tarxien from FA Trophy

Tarxien goalkeeper Andrea Cassar tries to get hold of the ball against Lija Athletic. Photo: Stephen Gatt

TARXIEN RAINBOWS      1

Faria 27

LIJA ATHLETIC                2

Sidibe 51; Beu 60

Lija Athletic put their Premier League side concerns on the side for an afternoon as they produced a resilient display to come from behind and knock out fellow relegation battlers Tarxien Rainbows from the FA Trophy.

The Rainbows found a way through on minute 27 when Daniel Scerri floored down Ayrton Azzopardi and the referee ordered a penalty. Ricardo Faria took charge of the set-piece and converted it into goal to put Jose Borg’s clan ahead.

Lija managed to restore parity when following a corner-kick, the ball dropped on Ousmane Sidibe’s feet and without thinking twice, the defender hit a thumping volley leaving Andrea Cassar no chance to halt the danger.

The equaliser galvanised Lija and in fact, moments later they forged ahead for the first time in the game when Raphael Kooh Sohna nodded the ball towards Beu with his head, and the latter curved the ball past the hapless Cassar.

 

 

 

 

