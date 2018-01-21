Alves brace sends Balzan into quarters

Uros Ljubomirac of Balzan (left) chases the ball against Naxxar Lions. Photo: Stephen Gatt

BALZAN 2

Alves 82; 90

NAXXAR LIONS 0

Two late goals from Alex Alves earned Balzan qualification into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy as they knocked out Naxxar Lions, who previously had dumped out holders Floriana from the competition.

The league leaders were struggling to break the lines and they had to wait until the 20th minute to create havoc in Naxxar’s penalty.

Ivan Bozovic combined with Alex Alves and the latter rushed all the right flank before let fly an inviting cross which has handed on goal line by Angus Buhagiar.

Consequently, the Naxxar skipper was sent early to the showers and Balzan were awarded a penalty which, however, Bojan Kaljevic sent straight into Christoph Nicht.

Balzan managed to break the deadlock, when Milos Lepovic launched the ball from his own half towards Alves, the former Tarxien skipped past an opponent and sent an angled drive past Nicht to the relief of the Balzan clan.

They wrapped up the victory in the closing stages of the game. Alves caught Naxxar on the break, notched the ball towards Fenech, however, the Malta international failed to round the goalkeeper and the ball was drifted back towards Alves who did not hesitate much to blast the ball into empty net.