Adamovic puts Sliema into last eight

Sliema's Frank Temile moves past Daniel Zerafa, of Ħamrun. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Adamovic 40

Sliema Wanderers needed a first half goal from Goran Adamovic to beat Ħamrun Spartans 1-0 and book their place into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Sliema threatened after five minutes when Frank Temile’s cross found Nikolae Milinceanu unmarked at the far post but the Moldovan striker fired wide.

At the other end, Ħamrun Spartans protested for a penalty on ten minutes when Alex Nilsson, who was making his full debut, fell under the challenge of Stefano Bianciardi but referee Trustin Farrugia Cann waved play on.

The Swedish striker threatened again on 23 minutes when he connecte to Guilherme’s cross but his headed effort was saved by Glenn Zammit, the Sliema goalkeeper.

Sliema finally got the breakthrough five minutes from time when from a Frenci Qeros corner kick, Goran Adamovic headed the ball into the top corner.

On the restart, Ħamrun started to push more men forward and on 51 minutes Tiago met Espindola’s delivery but headed over.

Sensing his team’s growing momentum Ħamrun coach Jacques Scerri withdrew Julian Galea and roped in Arthur Faria.

Sliema’s reaction finally arrived 17 minutes from time when in a swift break, Milinceanu fed Qeros on the edge of the area and his low drive was blocked by Steve Sultana.

Ħamrun’s best chance came three minutes later when Nilsson teed up Faria who with Zammit only to beat fired wide.

Qeros should have put the tie to rest four minutes from time when with a clear path to go he saw his shot blocked by Sultana.