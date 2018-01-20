X

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 09:45

Malta Cultural Institute concert

The Malta Cultural Institute is presenting its fourth concert of the 2017/2018 season tomorrow featuring the Sicily Ensemble, which will present a programme of music by Astor Piazzolla.

The ensemble is composed of pianist Giovanna Mirrione, accordionist Daniele Collura, violinist Antonella Scaglia, guitarist Giuseppe Adamo and double bassist Alberto Fiorentino.

The musicians will play under the artistic direction of Mro Franco Foderà.

A classical guitar recital will be presented by Bernard Catania.

The institute’s painting exhibition for January features works created by Maria Somers.

Tomorrow’s concert will be at the Junior College Theatre, Msida, at 7pm.

For more information, call 2133 8923 or 9980 0409, or send an e-mail message to malta­[email protected].

Free parking will be available on the Junior College grounds . Lift facilities will be available. A donation will be requested at the door.

