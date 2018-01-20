Lija celebrates citrus and more

The Lija Citrus Festival was one of Malta’s first annual local council activities to be organised thematically. The 2018 festival is the 17th edition.

The festival will take place tomorrow at the Tal-Mirakli Hall in Annibale Preca Street, Lija (access is easiest from the Attard side of Lija).

Various citrus fruits and other Lija-grown products such as papayas, avocados and mushrooms will be featured. There will be fruit and artisanal merchandise for sale, in addition to confectionery items, honey, marmalade, olive oil and organic food and wine. Those hungry for lunch will be able to indulge in gluten-free pizza.

An art exhibition of work by various artists will be held close by in the Old Mill.

For musical entertainment, the Tabor choir will sing popular Maltese and Neapolitan songs, and the Santa Maria Accordion band and Ta’ Verna folk duo will give concerts.

The Lija Citrus Festival runs from 10am to 6pm.