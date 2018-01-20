Let the show begin

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Erba’ Pjazez, the official opening ceremony to mark Valletta as a 2018 European Capital of Culture for 2018, is being held today in the capital.

The Erba’ Pjazez (Four Squares) programme:

Triton Square: Il-Qawma tat-Tritoni

(7, 8, 9, 10 and 11pm)

Led by theatrical company La Fura dels Baus, the event celebrates the newly restored Triton Fountain with aerobatic choreography – a living net of 60 acrobats suspended over it.

St George’s Square: Qalbna

(7, 8, 9, 10 and 11pm)

A modern dance exhibition performed by ŻfinMalta, with choreography by Paolo Mangiola. The show is accompanied by an original score by Cyprian Cassar.

Dancers will interact with visual effects and projected lighting designed by Blaze Animation.

St John’s Square: Elfejn u Tmintax

(7, 8, 9, 10 and 11pm)

A new choral symphony will unfold on the stairs of St John’s Co-Cathedral. The music is composed by Elton Zarb with a choir directed by Pamela Bezzina. Innovative lighting effects will accompany the performance.

Castille Square: Minn Qiegħ l-Imgħoddi għall-Quċċata tal-Ġejjieni

(7, 8, 9, 10 and 11pm)

A 3D mapping projection by digital artist Duane Laus will cover the facade of the Auberge de Castille, combining CGI, music and visual special effects. This 20-minute extravaganza celebrates the past and prepares for an imaginative future.

St George’s Square: Tempo

(from 11.30pm)

A concert/after-party, organised by Maltese dance-music DJ Tenishia (Joven Grech), and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, will close the celebrations in St George’s Square.

Along the the streets

(from 7pm)

Ġlormu Cassar Avenue: Tapit l-Aħmar (Red Carpet)

A guard of honour in celebration of the Maltese people.

Bands will play as people move between venues. The bands include the King’s Own Philharmonic Society (Valletta), Għaqda Mużikali u Soċjali Madonna tal-Karmnu (Fgura), Aniċi Band Club (Qormi), Banda Sant’Andrija (Luqa), Banda Sant’Anna (Marsa-scala), Għaqda Mużikali Marija Assunta (Gudja), Għaqda Mużikali Sant’Elena (Birkirkara), Imperial Band Club (Mellieħa), Beland Band Club (Żejtun), Għaqda Mużikali L’Isle Adam (Rabat), Soċjetà Filarmonica San Pietru (Birżebbuġa), Soċjetà Mużikali San Lawrenz (Vittoriosa) and Għaqda Karmelitana Banda Queen Victorja (Żurrieq).

Imbuljuta, a traditional hot chocolate drink will be offered to viewers en route.

Great Siege Square: Bandli

Dancers will create beautiful evocative movements on specially designed swings.

Republic Street: Rota

A huge human wheel will welcome the crowd into Valletta.

Old Market Square, Merchants Street: Big dancers

A street performance featuring giant marionettes and light effects synchronised with choreographed movement.

The artists will collaborate with the audience to generate an atmosphere like a street party.

Republic Street – near House of Representatives: Nibnu Malta

Clowns will interact with the crowd in an attempt to find and create Malta’s national symbol.

Tliet Baned

Three marching bands – KażinSka, Tikka Banda and Big Band Brothers – will entertain the crowds along the streets.