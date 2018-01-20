X

Closing in:

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 12:00

Watch: The rise of Graffiti (ARTE)

Underground film starts it all

At the very beginning of the 1980s the graffiti movement is growing. An important factor in its expansion was the underground film Wild Style! (1982). We meet its director, Charlie Ahearn and discover the role that German television played in funding this mythic film.

