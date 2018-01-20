Nadal, Wozniacki through in Australian Open

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki shakes hands with Netherlands' Kiki Bertens after Wozniacki won their match.

World number one Rafa Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-3 6-1 victory over Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur on Friday, while home favourite Nick Kyrgios ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(5) win.

Kyrgios and his childhood idol Tsonga played out a classic match with the 22-year-old Australianmaintaining his composure to seal a spot in the last 16. The 17th-seed will face world number three Grigor Dimitrov next, following the Bulgarian's victory over Andrey Rublev.

Women's world number two Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seed Elina Svitolina also eased to third round wins at Melbourne Park along with Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro and Belgian Elise Mertens.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit pulled off the only major upset of the day as she knocked out FrenchOpen champion Jelena Ostapenko, leaving Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber as the only two former grand slam winners left in the women's draw.

Former world number ones Kerber and Sharapova will face off in their highly-anticipated third round fixture on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sixth-seed Marin Cilic, Briton Kyle Edmund, Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta also progressed to the fourth round of the men's draw.