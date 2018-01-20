X

Closing in:

Advert
Friday, January 19, 2018, 20:30

Valletta MP to boycott V18 reception in solidarity with residents

Claudio Grech lists capital city’s woes

A Nationalist MP, elected from the Valletta district, is planning to boycott the reception on Saturday marking Valletta as the European Capital of Culture, saying he wanted to show solidarity with residents for the numerous problems they face.

Claudio Grech wrote on social media about the hundreds of substandard housing units and pavements, residents denied parking because of spaces hijacked by government departments and ministries, the encroachment of restaurants and bars onto streets blocking the passageway, and the lack of local council funding which would enable it to invest in the residential infrastructure.

He also referred to the poor sporting facilities, and said Valletta had been overrun by scaffolding and trenches.

“It is a shame that culture has been turned into festivities, which have not paid any respect to what the residents deserve,” he concluded.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pregnant woman charged with driving car at people, denied bail

  2. Caruana Galizia's heirs step in to assume responsibility for...

  3. St George's Bay tower floors on sale at €7 million to €9m each

  4. Serial fraudster gets yet another jail term

  5. Police say more evidence needed to charge Jimmy Magro

  6. Search for suspect in Gozo murder

  7. Pilatus set up 'deliberately for money laundering' - Casa

  8. Peeved police squabble after revoked officer award

  9. Woman awarded €3,000 for libelous text messages by former partner

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed