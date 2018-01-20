Valletta MP to boycott V18 reception in solidarity with residents

A Nationalist MP, elected from the Valletta district, is planning to boycott the reception on Saturday marking Valletta as the European Capital of Culture, saying he wanted to show solidarity with residents for the numerous problems they face.

Claudio Grech wrote on social media about the hundreds of substandard housing units and pavements, residents denied parking because of spaces hijacked by government departments and ministries, the encroachment of restaurants and bars onto streets blocking the passageway, and the lack of local council funding which would enable it to invest in the residential infrastructure.

He also referred to the poor sporting facilities, and said Valletta had been overrun by scaffolding and trenches.

“It is a shame that culture has been turned into festivities, which have not paid any respect to what the residents deserve,” he concluded.