Watch: No rush to appoint a new shadow cabinet - Delia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Friday he has no immediate plans to appoint a new shadow cabinet, pointing out that there is no rush to do so.

“The current shadow cabinet is working well. If I see that there is a need to better the cabinet, I will make the necessary changes,” Dr Delia said when questioned during a visit to the revamped Is-Suq, Valletta's covered market.

The current shadow ministers were selected by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Asked whether he had repaid his taxes for 2015, he said that in the “coming days or weeks,” he would be “resolving his tax issue.”

READ: PN leader paid no taxes in 2015

The Opposition leader had promised he would be making arrangements to clear the taxes he owed by the end of 2017.

But by end of the year, Dr Delia filed an application with the taxman to settle his dues but no arrangements had been made yet.

He owes more than €50,000 in tax and €35,000 in penalties and fines.

Dr Delia welcomed the reopening of the market after rehabilitation of the site and said he was pleased this process was being followed with regard to many other properties, breathing new life into Valletta.

He also welcomed the fact that the market had reopened as Valletta assumed the status of European Capital of Culture.