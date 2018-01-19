Man falls from washroom during works
A 70-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning when he fell from a washroom onto the roof of a house while carrying out works.
The police said the accident happened at about 9am in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien.
The worker, from Gudja, was taken to hospital suffering from grievous injuries.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.