Friday, January 19, 2018, 13:34

Man falls from washroom during works

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday morning when he fell from a washroom onto the roof of a house while carrying out works.

The police said the accident happened at about 9am in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien.

The worker, from Gudja, was taken to hospital suffering from grievous injuries.

