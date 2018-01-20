Gozo Curia files counter protest over donated Victoria property

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech had declared that the project was aimed at improving art and liturgy.

The Gozo diocese intended to pay due respect to the memory of one of its former clergymen who had donated property which was subsequently renovated to house the new centre of liturgical art in Victoria.

The declaration was laid down in a judicial act filed before the courts to counter a protest presented a fortnight ago by relatives of the late Mgr Anton Gauci, arguing that the current use of the premises ran counter to the intention of the deceased as expressed in the 2013 deed of donation.

In its counter protest, the Bishop’s Curia in Gozo, while questioning the juridical interest of those who did not appear to be "direct heirs of the deceased", argued that the ‘Eikon’ Centre did not only "fall perfectly within the ambit of pastoral works" but that the centre even drew its inspiration from the teachings of Vatican Council II.

The focus of the centre was the study of liturgical art, in its various ramifications, as well as the training of budding artists wishing to place their talents at the service of the Church.

With this project in mind, four years ago the diocese had even encouraged one of its members, Fr Roberto Gauci, to embark upon a training venture at an artistic centre in Rome before being subsequently appointed as the centre’s first director, the court was told.

This director doubtlessly possessed the necessary "theological, spiritual and artistic qualities" to perform his entrusted role, the diocese argued.

Moreover, church authorities in Gozo were examining other possible ways of utilising the premises so as to maximize its potential.

During the official inauguration ceremony late last month, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech had declared that the project was aimed at improving art and liturgy, which went “hand in hand because they make visible that which is not seen”.

The counter-protest, filed before Gozo’s superior courts, was signed by lawyer Carmelo Galea.