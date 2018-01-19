Court hears evidence in usury case

One of two suspected loan sharks who have been behind bars since their arraignment on Christmas Eve, has been granted bail by a Magistrates’ Court.

The two are accused of having demanded €220,000 from their long-suffering victim in repayment of a €7,500 loan.

Anthony Galea, 55, and his 26-year old son Gilbert, of Zurrieq, sat side by side in the dock as Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee explained how the police had found some €16,000 at the son’s residence, with the latter claiming that the money was to pay for works in view of his upcoming marriage. The man insisted that he had never lent money to anyone.

Another €12,000 were found at the father’s residence, the Court was told.

A police sergeant stationed at Valletta Police Station recalled how, on December 21, members of the Vice Squad had accompanied the alleged victim to file his report.

The man had been visibly very tense, anxious and afraid, apparently in a depressive state and rather reluctant to cooperate with the police.

The victim’s father also testified, telling the court how he had withdrawn €81,000 from his own bank account and handed the sum over to his son who was to pay some €78,000 to Gilbert Galea.

The man recalled how one day his son and himself had driven to Zurrieq in two separate vans and he had watched while his son entered a garage in the company of Gilbert Galea for the purpose of handing over the money.

Upon being asked by defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi to confirm whether his son, the alleged victim, had actually lost his house in a betting bid related to the 2013 General Election result, the witness explained that his son was currently residing in a property purchased by him (his father).

At the end of the sitting a request for bail, made in respect of Anthony Galea, was upheld by the court in view of the man’s apparent health problems.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

The court issued a Freezing Order upon the assets of the accused and a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyer Alfred Abela also appeared as defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal appeared parte civile.