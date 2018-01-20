Air Malta picks up Catania - Vienna flight, where flyNiki left

The crew operating the first flight.

Air Malta inaugurated its new scheduled service between Catania and Vienna airport on Friday.

This route signifies a return for intra-European flights by the Maltese national Carrier and is an important step towards the growth strategy of becoming the airline of the Mediterranean, Air Malta said in a statement.

"The twice-weekly scheduled service is being introduced following the withdrawal of Niki from the market, leaving thousands of people without an option to travel," Air Malta said.

Austrian low-cost airline flyNiki, headquartered at Vienna Airport, ceased operations on December 14. The airline was operating scheduled and charter services to European and North African leisure destinations from Vienna, Salzburg, Graz, Innsbruck and some German airports.

Hungarian airline WizzAir has also quickly stepped into the breach. It announced on Tuesday that it will base three aircraft in Vienna operating to various destinations, including a service to Malta from April.

Meanwhile, Air Malta dropped its service to Berlin after a charter agreement ended last year.