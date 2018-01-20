Stripes scrape into quarter finals

Birkirkara's Mislav Andelkovic shields the ball from Andre Cachia of San Ġwann. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

BIRKIRKARA 2

Dimitrov 72, Carlos Alberto 104

SAN ĠWANN 1

Henshaw 12

Birkirkara struggled much more than expected to eliminate Division One side San Ġwann, beating them 2-1 after extra-time to reach the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

San Ġwann surprisingly managed to take the lead on the 12th minute. Alan Borg released Godwin Blessing Henshaw inside the area and the latter controlled the ball before beating goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski with a powerful shot which gave the Macedonian goalkeeper no chance.

Birkirkara finally managed to equalize on the 72nd minute when Jake Grech’s freekick from the left was partially saved by Manuel Bartolo and Fernando Barbosa Pereira placed the ball at the back of the net.

The Stripes notched the winner in the extra-time later when Carlos Alberto da Silva’s fine shot from the edge of the area beat the helpless Bartolo to put Birkirkara in the next round.