Birkirkara to sign Uruguayan striker Acosta

Waldemar Acosta is set to sign for Birkirkara.

Birkirkara are set to sign Uruguayan striker Waldemar Acosta, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 31-year-old striker arrived in Malta on Wednesday to hold talks with the Stripes top hierarchy.

On Thursday, the former LDU de Portoviejo striker underwent successfully medical tests and after agreeing personal terms he is set to put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Acosta is Birkirkara’s fourth signing during the winter transfer window following the arrival of Macedonian goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovksi, Brazilian defender Fernando Barbosa and attacking midfieder Srdjan Dimitrov, of Serbia.

Acosta is unable to feature for Birkirkara in Friday’s FA Trophy tie against San Ġwann and he should make his debut against Senglea Athetic on Sunday, January 28.

Meanwhile, Acosta is likely to fill the void left by Brazilian striker Bruno Fernandes who has decided to part ways with the club.

The powerful forward joined the Stripes in the summer and scored two goals in 16 league appearances with the club.