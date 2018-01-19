V18 opening week events

Museum of Invented Cultures

Valletta primary school

Inspired from Oħloq Kultura, a Valletta 2018 education project, Museum of Invented Cultures plays upon the fact that 2018 is the European Year for Cultural Heritage.

It uses objects from the different cultures coming from children’s stories in schools and turns them into artefacts in this intergalactic museum. There are 12 different modelsby visual artists/craftsmen and inspired by the ideas collected from children from different schools.

Daily until Sunday – 10am-8pm

San Pawl taż-Żgħar – Il-Festa tat-Tfal

This year’s children’s version of the local feast of St Paul in Valletta gets a special twist.

As the Valletta 2018 opening comes just a week before the local feast of St Paul in Valletta, tomorrow there will be a smaller version of the feast, where children will carry a small statue of St Paul around Valletta. The children’s festa is starting from St Ursula Street, to then roam around the streets of Valletta and end in St Paul Street, corner with St Lucia Street.

Saturday – 9am-1pm

www.valletta2018.org