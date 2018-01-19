Church modelling exhibition

The Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes annual exhibition is being held at St Augustine church hall, Valletta.

The exhibition is a showcase of traditional popular art not necessarily artistic in the professional sense of the word but a reflection of art by lay people who try to do their best to imitate the artistic patrimony of churches.

Over 300 members are displaying their exhibits, which vary from church models to statues and other items associated with religious folklore.

Various materials are used, including wood, papier mâché, used matchsticks and Maltese limestone. Other related items include statuettes, model altars and miniature chandeliers.

During the exhibition, society members may renew their membership and new members can apply to join the society.

The exhibition is on at St Augustine church hall, Valletta (entrance from St John Street) until January 28, from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.