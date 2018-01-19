China through the eyes of Maltese artists

Guizhou 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Intrigued, oil on canvas, by John Vic Borg

Walled towns and old villages, lanterns swinging in the breeze, sculpted dragons and masks, the pungent smell of spices and herbs, rice fields and tea in abundance, a karst-eroded landscape quaint and strange with conical mountains, and hills covered by luscious vegetation as far as the eye can see, is what inspired Maltese artists who transformed their trip to Guizhou, China. into a journey of creativity.

The feelings, emotions and moods that this panorama of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, caves and dizzy cliffs and slopes, is what stimulated Aaron Bezzina, John Vic Borg, Stephen Grima, Matthew Mirabelli and Enriquè Tabone to interpret works and permanently seal them for posterity.

Inspired in China runs in the Parliament building, Freedom Square, Valletta, until February 28. The exhibition hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

More information is available by calling 2122 5055 or online at [email protected].

The exhibition is endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation, appertaining to the bilateral exchange activities of the China Cultural Centre in Malta (CCC), in support of collaborative relations between artists and cultural organisations of both countries.