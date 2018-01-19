Watch: Who's Afraid of AI? (ARTE)
Is artificial intelligence a threat?
Two opposing views on artificial intelligence: British filmmaker Oscar Sharp embraces the creative opportunities that AI represents whereas Cedric Sauviat, founder of the warns that it is a greater threat to humanity than the atomic bomb.
