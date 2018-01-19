Watch: Plane is pulled off Black Sea cliff after skid

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A Pegasus Airlines plane was lifted away from a cliff edge on Thursday after skidding off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and lunging down a steep slope on the edge of the Black Sea on Saturday night.

None of the 168 people on board was hurt in the incident, but passengers spoke of panic as the aircraft tipped nose first towards the sea at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey.

Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft "had a runway excursion incident" as it landed but all passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt.