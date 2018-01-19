California horror case - children were chained for months
Parents could face life imprisonment
The parents of 13 malnourished children found in alleged captivity in Southern California have been charged with committing years of torture and abuse and could face up to life in prison.
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced the charges against 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin at a press conference on Thursday.
The two are scheduled to make their first court appearance later in the day.
Authorities say the situation came to light early on Sunday when a 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window of their home, called 911 and showed deputies photos that substantiated her story.
Deputies found some of the children chained to furniture when they entered.
Mr Hestrin said all 13 of the couple's children were severely malnourished.
They are being treated in hospital.
