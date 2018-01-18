Specsavers driver crash proves irresistible for social media
#ShouldveGoneTo mocks company's advertising slogan
We're "on sight" fixing this street lamp on Menlove Avenue, which was damaged at lunchtime today. If you see any others, we'll look into them... #shouldvegoneto pic.twitter.com/0u4U7XnLOx— Liverpool Council (@lpoolcouncil) January 16, 2018
A Specsavers driver has been told they "should've gone to" Specsavers after crashing a company car into a lamp post.
The crash, in the suburb of Woolton in Liverpool, prompted a barrage of jokes and puns on social media, with Liverpool City Council posting a photograph of the incident with the hashtag "#ShouldveGoneTo" - Specsavers' famous advertising slogan.
Liverpool City Council said nobody was hurt in the crash, which happened around Tuesday lunchtime on the junction between Menlove Avenue and High Street.
