Thursday, January 18, 2018, 12:48 by Press Association

Specsavers driver crash proves irresistible for social media

#ShouldveGoneTo mocks company's advertising slogan

Photo: Liverpool Council

A Specsavers driver has been told they "should've gone to" Specsavers after crashing a company car into a lamp post.

The crash, in the suburb of Woolton in Liverpool, prompted a barrage of jokes and puns on social media, with Liverpool City Council posting a photograph of the incident with the hashtag "#ShouldveGoneTo" - Specsavers' famous advertising slogan.

Liverpool City Council said nobody was hurt in the crash, which happened around Tuesday lunchtime on the junction between Menlove Avenue and High Street.

