Now even drugs can get 'green' treatment

US retail giant Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets which turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.

The chain will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 US pharmacies.

The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the rubbish. Research has shown that surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store the drugs improperly at home.