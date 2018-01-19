X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Now even drugs can get 'green' treatment

How to dispose of extra opioids the right way

US retail giant Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets which turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.

The chain will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 US pharmacies.

The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the rubbish. Research has shown that surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store the drugs improperly at home.

