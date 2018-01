Two youths were seriously injured after their car overturned in Gozo on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened in Triq Marsalforn, Żebbuġ, around 7.30pm.

The Alfa Romeo vehicle clipped the centre strip, forcing it to flip, the police said.

The 19-year-old driver from Xagħra and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Għajnsielem were extracted out of the wreckage and rushed to Gozo hospital.

Police are investigating.