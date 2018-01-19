Psychiatrist confirms his report in court, victim of alleged abduction to testify at a later stage

Nathalie Williams

The woman, who last October was allegedly held captive inside a cave beneath Fort Ricasoli by her estranged husband, is still receiving psychiatric treatment following her ordeal and will only testify when pronounced fit to do so.

When this morning criminal proceedings against Roddy Williams, the victim’s 37-year old Seychelles-born husband, continued in court, the psychiatrist who had certified Nathalie Williams as ‘currently unfit to testify’ took the witness stand to enlighten the court upon the reasons behind his pronouncement.

However, before doing so, psychiatrist David Cassar pointed out that since he would be revealing sensitive information about his patient, he did not wish to testify in open court, prompting magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit to order the press and the public to leave the courtroom.

Quite a while later, once the psychiatrist had testified, defence lawyer Franco Debono reiterated a request for bail arguing that Mr Williams had been in custody for three months and that the woman had no physical symptoms, but only trouble sleeping and anxiety.

“From the questions posed to the psychiatrist, what it all boils down to is that this lady is having sleepless nights, fear which is normal and has some recollections of the incident,” insisted the lawyer, pointing out that the doctor had said there were “absolutely no physical symptoms.”

“We are asking for her to testify in the interests of justice because we have a person being deprived of his liberty,” Dr Debono pressed further.

Inspector Josric Mifsud remarked that there were other objections to bail, including the fact that the accused’s only ties in Malta were through his marriage to the victim.

The magistrate pointed out that the prosecution was merely asking for the woman to testify at a later date after the first cycle of prescribed medication would have taken effect within some six weeks.

“This does not mean that the alleged victim will not be brought to testify once the said six weeks will lapse,” the magistrate observed, pointing out that meanwhile the psychiatrist’s certificate was to be considered as justified and valid.

The court declared that it would deliver a decree, over the issue of bail, in chambers.

Roddy Williams currently charged with having placed the life of his wife in manifest jeopardy, violently engaging in sexual acts with the woman, holding her against her will, harassing her and causing her to fear violence. Additional charges related to slight bodily harm upon his wife’s son, as well as with threats against police officers and with breaching public order and peace.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Lawyers Ludvic Caruana and Janice Borg appeared parte civile.