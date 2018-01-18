Property price increases in Malta are second highest in EU

Houses prices in Malta went up 4.3% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the previous three months, the second highest increase in the EU, according to official statistics.

Eurostat reported that house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.1% in the euro area in the July-Septemer period of 2017 compared with a year earlier.

Compared with the second quarter, they rose by 1.7%.

The highest annual increases in house prices in the third quarter of 2017 were recorded in the Czech Republic (+12.3%), Ireland (+12.0%) and Portugal (+10.4%), while prices fell in Italy (-0.9%).

Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Ireland (+5.7%), Malta (+4.3%) and Netherlands (+3.7%), while decreases were observed in Romania (-1.6%), Finland and Italy (both -0.5%) and Cyprus (-0.3%).