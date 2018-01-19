Man accused of theft from Żejtun church

A man who is believed to have targeted 16 churches in a string of robberies, was denied bail on Thursday after being accused of theft from Żejtun parish church.

Joseph Attard, 42 of Għaxaq, was accompanied in court by tearful relatives as he was accused of the theft of two silver rosary beads adorning the statue of St Catherine’s in Zejtun parish church last October. Cash from the donation boxes had also been targeted in the theft. The man was further charged with damage to cultural and third party property.

Additional charges related to another theft which took place in 2003, wherein the suspect had allegedly made off with cash, Hi Fi equipment and cigarettes from the PN club in Zejtun.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud heard prosecuting officer Inspector Saviour Baldacchino explain how the suspect had been granted police bail since December while investigations were ongoing and had fully cooperated with the authorities, always turning up for appointments at Police Headquarters.

“Is robbing churches your hobby?” the magistrate queried, pointing out that a glance at the man’s 33-page long criminal record revealed past prosecutions over similar thefts from some 16 churches spread all over the island. He read the list of localities while the manifestly nervous man stood before the court.

“Do you have a drug problem? Do you need help?” Magistrate Mifsud inquired further, prompting defence lawyer Franco Debono to point out that the man, whilst pleading not guilty, acknowledged such a problem and was willing to accept help.

For this reason, the Court remanded the man in custody and issued a Provisional Treatment Order in his regard.

Lawyer Yanika Vidal also assisted the arrested man.

