Construction worker injured
The accident happened near St George's Bay
A 53-year-old construction worker from Zebbuġ was seriously injured when a boulder fell on him on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened shortly before 4pm at Trejqet il-Bajja, St George's Bay, when a large rock fell on the worker, the police said.
He was assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department before being rushed to hospital.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
