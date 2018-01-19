X

Closing in:

Thursday, January 18, 2018, 19:12

Construction worker injured

The accident happened near St George's Bay

A 53-year-old construction worker from Zebbuġ was seriously injured when a boulder fell on him on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly before 4pm at Trejqet il-Bajja, St George's Bay, when a large rock fell on the worker, the police said. 

He was assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department before being rushed to hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. 

