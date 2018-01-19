Former Serie A striker Paolucci joins Floriana

Michele Paolucci has joined Floriana after leaving Monopoli earlier this month.

Floriana have bolstered their offensive department with the signing of Italian forward Michele Paolucci, their first signing of the January transfer window.

Sources from Floriana spoke to Times of Malta and confirmed that the 31-year-old has put pen to paper with the Greens until the end of the season with an option to extend his contract by a year ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign.

He was brought on by the club as cover to a forward line that is shorn of Ignacio Varela who is out with a long-term injury.

Paolucci came through the ranks of Italian giants Juventus, with whom he also played five games during their disappointing 2009/2010 campaign.

Nonetheless, he still boasts vast experience in Italy's top-flight with his spells as a player of Catania, where he netted seven times in 26 league games, and of Siena with whom he chalked up four goals in 20 appearances.

Elsewhere, Paolucci was on the books of other Serie A clubs, including Atalanta and Udinese.

Paolucci was also a key figure at Vicenza who accidentally today have been declared bankrupt by a tribunal, bringing 115 years of history to an end. With the club from the Veneto region, he scored 11 goals in 42 matches in the Serie B.

