A talk on Scottish wildlife

A puffin

Chris Cachia Zammit is giving a talk on wildlife at the Majjistral Park tomorrow.

Cachia Zammit is a young naturalist/photographer, who has spent the last one-and-a-half years in Scotland working as a volunteer, first with the Loch of the Lowes Visitor Centre and Wildlife Reserve, and then on the Shetland Islands where he took part in the scientific study #ProjectPuffinUK carried out by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Cachia Zammit will be discussing his experiences with nature there, the beauty of its wildlife and, also, environmental problems.

The event is being held at Il-Majjistral Park Visitor Centre tomorrow at 6pm. Participation is free but donations for the park are always welcome. Booking is only accepted by sending an e-mail to [email protected].