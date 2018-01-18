X

Thursday, January 18, 2018, 12:01

Surplus of €154.4 million in third quarter

Government wage bill up €22.1 million

The government recorded a surplus of €154.4 million during the period July-September 2017 as a result of more revenue - even though expenditure also rose.

Total revenue stood at €1,159.2 million, an increase of €189.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2016, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday. This increase in revenue was triggered mainly by higher current taxes on income and wealth (€91.3 million).

Total expenditure in the third quarter of 2017 amounted to €1,004.8 million, an increase of €57.8 million from the third quarter of 2016.

Increases were recorded mainly in Intermediate Consumption (€45.3 million), Compensation of Employees (€22.1 million) and Social Benefits and Social Transfers in Kind (€20.9 million).

Total general government debt outstanding at the end of September 2017 increased by €41.7 million to €5,831.6 million.

