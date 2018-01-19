Caffe Moak Luxol sign American forward

Maria Brown

Caffe Moak Luxol have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of forward Maria Brown ahead of the rest of the campaign.



Brown, 6-foot-1 from the United States, was most recently playing with Club Basket D'Ifs in the French NF1 championship.

The US forward featured in 128 games while in University helping her side to advance to the postseason every year, including also three participations in the NCAA tournament.

She formed part of the couple of Miami squads that ended the season without losing a game at home.

As a senior during the 2014 campaign, she was in the starting five 23 times in the 31 games played and averaged 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, ranking herself third on the team in rebounds, fourth in blocks and joint-fourth in starts that year.

She graduated from the University of Miami, Florida, after attending the University from 2010 till 2014, and she is into her fourth season in professional Basketball.