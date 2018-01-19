Spotlight back on Woody Allen sex abuse case

Filmmaker Woody Allen continues to deny sex abuse claims.

Filmmaker Woody Allen has issued a response to an interview given by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who alleged he molested her.

In a statement to the Press Association, he said: "When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare.

"They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.

"Dylan's older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that - relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked - and, sadly, I'm sure Dylan truly believes what she says.

"But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past.

I never molested my daughter, as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago - Woody Allen

"I never molested my daughter, as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."

Dylan Farrow has said she was molested by her adoptive father Woody Allen in a small attic crawl space in her mother's country house in Connecticut and she wishes charges had been filed against him.

In an interview with US network CBS, she was asked if she wished state prosecutors had proceeded so she could give evidence.

Farrow replied: "You know, honestly, yes. I do wish that they had, you know, even if I'm just speaking in retrospect.

"I was already traumatised. I mean, outside of a court of law, we do know what happened in the attic on that day. I just told you."

Farrow told CBS her mother had not "coached" her to make up stories about being sexually abused by Allen.

She said: "And what I don't understand is how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I'm saying about being sexually assaulted by my father?"

Farrow added: "Every step of the way, my mother has only encouraged me to tell the truth.

"She has never coached me."

Farrow said she is "not angry" with the actors who have starred in Allen's films.

She added: "I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time's Up movement, that they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of silence in their industry.

"Because I have been saying this - I have been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited.

"If they can't acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?"

After being shown a clip of Allen denying allegations against him, Farrow told interviewer Gayle King: "He's lying and he's been lying for so long.

"And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I'm sorry."