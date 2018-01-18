X

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 18:31

Renewable energy target raised to 35% by 2030

MEPs set ambitious targets for cleaner, more efficient energy use

Photo: Reuters

MEPs are ready to negotiate binding targets with EU ministers to boost energy efficiency by 35% and the share of renewables in the total energy mix by 35%, by 2030.

The European Parliament on Wednesday endorsed committee proposals for binding EU-level targets of an 35% improvement in energy efficiency, a minimum 35% share of energy from renewable sources in gross final consumption of energy, and a 12% share of energy from renewable sources in transport, by 2030.

To meet these overall targets, EU member states are asked to set their own national targets, to be monitored and achieved in line with a draft law on the governance of the Energy Union.

• 35% binding EU energy efficiency target

• Renewable energy: a binding 35% target

• more advanced biofuels, palm-oil to be phased out by 2021

• 12% of the energy consumed in transport from renewable sources

• By 2022, 90% of fuel stations should have recharging points for electric vehicles

The negotiations with the Council can start immediately, as it approved its general approaches on energy efficiency on June 26 and on renewables and the governance of the Energy Union on December 18.

