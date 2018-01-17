X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 12:44 by PA

Palestinian leader: Trump's policy shift on Jerusalem was sinful

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "sinful".

Mr Abbas, who has openly lambasted Mr Trump over his policies, told a news conference in Egypt that the US has disqualified itself from continuing as a broker in the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

The long-time opponent of violence said Palestinians "will continue to peacefully pursue our demands until we win back our rights".

The Palestinian leader's comments at the Egypt conference on Jerusalem came ahead of a weekend visit to the region by US vice president Mike Pence.

Mr Pence is the most senior American official to visit the Middle East since Mr Trump's decision over Jerusalem in December. He will visit Egypt, Jordan and Israel, but will not meet with Palestinians.

