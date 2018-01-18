Koreas to form unified ice hockey team, march together in Olympics

Head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Chun Hae-sung. Photo: Reuters

The two Koreas will field a combined women's ice hockey team and march together under one flag at next month's Winter Olympics in the South, Seoul said on Wednesday, after a new round of talks amid a thaw in cross-border ties.

North and South Korea have been talking since last week - for the first time in more than two years - about the Olympics, offering a respite from a months-long standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes, although Japan urged caution over the North's "charm offensive".

The two Koreas will compete as a unified team in the Olympics for the first time, though they have joined forces at other international sports events before.

North Korea will send a delegation of more than 400, including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo players for a demonstration, a joint press statement released by Seoul's Unification Ministry said, adding the precise number of athletes will be hammered out after discussions with the IOC scheduled for later this week.

Prior to the Games, the sides will carry out joint training for skiers at the North's Masik Pass resort and a cultural event at the Mount Kumgang resort, for which Seoul officials plan to visit the sites next week.

"Under the circumstances where inter-Korean (relations) are extremely strained, in fact just some 20 days ago we weren't expecting North Korea would participate in the Olympics", said Chun Hae-sung, the South's chief negotiator and vice unification minister.

"It would have a significant meaning if the South and North show reconciliation and unity, for example through a joint march".

The North Korean delegation will begin arriving in South Korea on January 25, according to the joint statement.

The North will separately send a 150-strong delegation to the Paralympics, Chun said.

'IT'S NOT THE TIME'

Twenty nations meeting in the Canadian city of Vancouver agreed on Tuesday to consider tougher sanctions to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the North it could trigger a military response if it did not choose dialogue.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the world should not be naive about North Korea's "charm offensive" over the Olympics.

"It is not the time to ease pressure, or to reward North Korea", Kono said. "The fact that North Korea is engaging in dialogue could be interpreted as proof that the sanctions are working."

In the end, they are using this old tactic to get to Washington through Seoul

Earlier on Wednesday, state media warned the US of "meddling" in inter-Korean issues at a time when it had to "mind its own destiny rushing headlong into self-destruction".

Paik Hak-soon, the director of the Centre for North Korean studies at Sejong Institute in South Korea, said North Korea was using the cheering squad to draw attention to its apparent cooperative spirit.

"Seeing good results in competitions thanks to the cheering squad would enable the North Koreans to say they contributed to a successful Olympics and the South Korean government would likely agree," said Paik.

"In the end, they are using this old tactic to get to Washington through Seoul."

Reclusive North Korea and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. The North regularly threatens to destroy the South, Japan and their major ally, the United States.

China, which did not attend the Vancouver meeting, said on Wednesday the gathering showed a Cold War mentality and would only undermine a settlement of the North Korea problem.