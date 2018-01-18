Stalemate between pharmacists and the government

State pharmacies opened late on Tuesday as pharmacists declared an industrial dispute over a lack of progress in talks on a new sectoral agreement.

A UĦM-Voice of the Worker representative said some 23 industrial actions had been put in place, including dispensaries opening an hour late and closing an hour early, not responding to phone calls and Schedule V cards (karta s-safra) not being processed.

Gian Paul Gauci, head of the union’s health division, said patients in imminent danger would receive the same service irrespective of the dispute.

Proposals not solely related to a financial package

The action follows a breakdown in talks with the government over a new sectoral agreement for pharmacists. Talks have been ongoing since June, with three or four meetings since then, the most recent taking place last week.

Mr Gauci said the union’s proposals were not solely related to a financial package but also to education, new proposals focusing on specialisation and lifelong education for pharmacists.

He said the government had failed to provide its vision for the sector despite several requests. At the last meeting, the union set a deadline of four days for such a document to be presented, and declared the industrial dispute when this elapsed.

The Health Ministry said meetings between the interested parties were scheduled for the next few days.

In a statement, Nationalist Party health spokesman Stephen Spiteri said sick people had once again become the victims of the government’s failure to find a concrete solution.

“Our national health service cannot remain in a situation of uncertainty that is causing great difficulties for the most vulnerable. The PN expects the government to immediately resolve the dispute,” he said.