Malta signs and ratifies two protocols, convention

Photo: MFTP

Two protocols and a convention have been signed and ratified by Malta.

The Home Affairs Ministry said that Malta’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Joseph Filletti, signed and ratified a protocol amending the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

This provided for several amendments intended to help maintain the effectiveness of the European Court of Human Rights, such as shortening the time limit within which an application must be made to the Court from six to four months.

It also added a reference to the principle of subsidiarity and the doctrine of the margin of appreciation to the Preamble of the Convention, and replacing the upper age limit for judges.

He also signed and ratified the ‘Additional Protocol to the European Charter of Local Self-Government’ on the right to participate in the affairs of a local authority.

This provides an international legal guarantee of the right to participate in the affairs of a local authority, denoting the right to seek to determine or to influence the exercise of a local authority’s powers and responsibilities.

During the same ceremony, Malta deposited the instrument of ratification of Revised Council of Europe Convention on Cinematographic Co-production.

This aims to promote the development of European multilateral cinematographic co-production to safeguard creation and freedom of expression and defend the cultural diversity of the various European countries.

The deputy secretary general of the Council of Europe, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, was present for the signing ceremony.