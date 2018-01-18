Kamra tal-Perit accuses Planning Authority of 'dereliction of duty'

The Kamra tal-Periti members have accused the Planning Authority of dereliction of duty when it comes to protecting Malta's built heritage, saying attempts to tarnish its members were merely efforts to distract the public.

The chamber's members were reacting after to public statements made by the PA as well as to the way in which it replied to representations on cases of unauthorised and abusive destruction of examples of Malta’s built heritage.

"The KTP fully supports the Council’s stand in favour of built heritage and strongly condemns the PA’s attitude in ignoring such representations, and resorting to insinuations and accusations of malpractice by periti, in an effort to deflect the public’s attention from its evident dereliction of duty in protecting this cultural heritage," the members' motion said.