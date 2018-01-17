Hundreds of animals in bad condition found during enforcement action
No plan to put them to sleep - department
More than 300 hens, pigeons and rabbits, as well as a cat and 33 parrots were found on Wednesday during an enforcement action at an old illegal factory in Mrieħel.
The animals were found during the action coordinated by the Planning Authority, which called on the Animal Welfare Department to provide assistance.
Direct action to demolish the factory, illegally built in the 1980s in an outside development area along Mdina Road, started this morning.
The department said the animals were found to be not in a good condition and were being temporarily cared for by the Animal Welfare Directorate. There was no plan to put any of them to sleep.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.