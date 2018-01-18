14 police currently suspended from duty
25 between 2007 and 2012
There are currently 14 policemen suspended from duty, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia revealed on Wednesday.
He was replying to a Parliamentary Question by MP Jason Azzopardi.
Unprompted by the question itself, he made a point of adding that during the years between 2007 and 2012 - under the PN goverment, there were only 25 suspensions.
The government has come under fire recently after the assistant police commissioner was as accused of domestic violence and an officer was stripped on an award after it emerged that he also had two charges against him.
