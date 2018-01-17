Live: Football transfer news and rumours – January 17, 2018

Theo Walcott is set to be unveiled as a new Everton player.

BREAKING: Aston Villa interested in taking Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TGcbVMj0TW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2018

1.25pm Aston Villa are interested in taking Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan.

The forward has struggled for first-team opportunities under Claude Puel this season.

Goodbye to a legend - Ronaldinho retires



???????? 2x La Liga ????????

???????? 1x UCL ????

???????? 1x Serie A ????

???????? 1x Copa America ????

???? 1x World Cup ????



1x Ballon d'Or ????

3x UEFA Team of the Year ????????????

3x FIFPro World XI ????????????

2x FIFA POTY ????????

1x UEFA POTY ????pic.twitter.com/DP7lfut2tP — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 17, 2018

1.00pm Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, his brother and agent has confirmed.

Ronaldinho, 37, has not played for a professional team since leaving Fluminense in 2015.

The former Barcelona star, part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 - a year after having collected the Ballon d'Or.

Roberto Assis confirmed the news of his brother's decision in a column for Brazil media outlet O Globo and revealed plans for farewell tribute events following the 2018 World Cup.

"He has stopped, it is ended," Assis said. "Let's do something pretty big and nice (for his farewell) after the Russia World Cup, probably in August.

"We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

12.45pm Liverpool defender making the wrong headlines...

BREAKING: Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend. #SSN pic.twitter.com/JTZYbxscW4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2018

12.30pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent behaviour has been met with bafflement by his Borussia Dortmund bosses.

The striker was dropped for last weekend’s Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg for skipping a key team meeting. It was the second time this season he has been banned by his club for “disciplinary reasons”.

The 28-year-old is a reported target for Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to depart the Emirates this month.

“Disappointment is the wrong expression,” Dortmund coach Peter Stoger said when asked about his feelings toward the Gabon international.

“Rather a lack of understanding as I cannot really comprehend his conduct. And I am certainly not the only one.”

12.15pm Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has completed his medical with Everton and agreed personal terms, Press Association Sport is reporting.

The 28-year-old England international, who is understood to have been at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday, is set to become the club's second signing of the January transfer window.

The Toffees have already added to their attack this month by bringing in Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for a reported fee of £27million.

Reports have put the fee being paid for Walcott at £20million.

8.45pm Real Madrid are preparing to make a move for Inter captain Mauro Icardi, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Madrid have struggled in front of goal this term and have lined up Icardi as the man to solve their attacking problems.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the European champions are willing to activate the Argentinian’s €110m buyout clause, which they believe represents a bargain.

Madrid want to seal the deal during this transfer window, while Inter are hopeful of improving Icardi’s contract and upping his buyout clause to €200m. He has netted 18 goals in 20 league games this season.

8.30pm Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is still being linked with a £15m move to Fulham, the Newcastle Chronicle reports.

The west London side launched a bid for the 27-year-old during the final week of the summer window, but Newcastle rebuffed their advances and he remains top of Fulham's wanted list.

8.15pm Bad new for Newcastle fans...

BREAKING: Source close to Mike Ashley: Proposed takeover of Newcastle by Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners is off. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2018

8.05pm Tottenham have joined the race to sign Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, the London Evening Standard reports.

Spurs have been tracking the 21-year-old since before he joined the Norwich from Coventry in February 2016 but they face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester.

Norwich are reluctant to sell Maddison this month after allowing Alex Pritchard to join Huddersfield for £11m and they would demand at least £20m for the midfielder.

7.40pm Out-of-favour Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini may join Bologna in the January transfer window, the Daily Echo reports.

He has scored just three goals in 22 Saints appearances this season although if a deal cannot be struck this month, it is reported that Bologna could hold out for the summer.

7.20pm Inter are closing in on the loan signing of Rafinha.

7.00pm Brazilian forward Malcolm starts for Bordeaux this evening in their Ligue 1 game with Caen, amid reported interest from Arsenal.

However, according to the French club's president Stephane Martin, Arsenal have held no talks with Bordeaux over the potential transfer, telling L'Equipe: "Things are clear with his agents. He has not been extended and secured this summer to give him away this winter.

"We never had a discussion with Arsenal. From our point of view, it's wind. They can always try, but they will have a hard time taking him from us."

6.40pm Manchester United have recalled left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan at Leeds, the Championship club have announced.

The 23-year-old was due to spend the whole season at Elland Road after switching from Old Trafford last summer but played in just six games.

Only one of Borthwick-Jackson's appearances came in the Championship and the arrangement has now been cancelled

6.15pm West Brom are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, but only if there are outgoings in this January window.

The Baggies made an approach to Fulham, enquiring about Cairney’s availability, but it’s one of a number of approaches the Midlands club have made as they look to strengthen their squad.

Fulham don’t want to sell the player as they look to strengthen their squad in this window.

6.00pm Schalke have reiterated they are still confident of keeping midfielder Leon Goretzka despite interest from United and Liverpool.

The German international reportedly met club president Clemens Tonnies this week amid claims he would leave when his contract expires in June.

5.20pm Theo Walcott's move to Everton is inching closer as the England winger is currently having his medical at the Liverpool club.

5.10pm Brazilian midfielder Leandro Motta has decided to return to his homeland following his departure from Sliema Wanderers.

The 25-year-old has reached an agreement to sign for Democrata GV who play in the Campeonato Mineiro in Brazil.

Motta arrived in Malta last season when he was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans.

However, at the end of the season he parted ways with the Reds and signed with Sliema Wanderers.

Motta failed to leave his mark with the Wanderers as last month he was released by the club after making only four appearances.

Ausilio esclusivo a @SkySport: “Fiduciosi per Rafinha? Siamo sempre fiduciosi quando si lavora, però bisogna avere anche il tempo di farlo. Ramires? Nessuna novità, è un giocatore dello Jiangsu e il Jiangsu deciderà cosa farci, noi stiamo lavorando su altre cose" #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2018

5.15pm Inter are confident they will sign Rafinha from Barcelona while they are also being linked with a move for Ramires who is currently playing in China.

5.00pm New Stoke boss Paul Lambert plans to go into the transfer market this month to increase competition in the squad.

"We spoke about it this morning. We have to put pressure on the lads that are already here to perform to the level they are capable of.

"By their own admission they haven't played as well as they could have done, so they have to get the drive from other players coming in to help them. That's what we will try and do."

4.30pm Torino striker Andrea Belotti has dismissed reports of a rift with club president Urbano Cairo.

TuttoSport yesterday reported that there was a growing problem between the club and the Italian striker who has been linked with a move away from the club.

“A freeze between myself and President Cairo?,” Belotti posted on his official Twitter page.

“I’m a problem, a hot potato? Nothing could be more absurd and false!”

Bruno Pezzella

4.00pm Gżira United are set to complete their third signing of the January transfer window as they have offered a contract to midfielder Bruno Pezzella.

The 29-year-old Argentine has been training with Gżira United for almost two weeks now and it looks like he has a left a positive impression on coach Darren Abdilla who has decided to offer him a contract.

Pezzella is understood to have already agreed personal terms and is set to put pen to paper on 18-month contract. He is expected to make his debut against champions Hibernians on January 28.

BREAKING: Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent tells Sky Sports News @ManUtd's proposed move for Alexis Sanchez will only go ahead if Mkhitaryan agrees terms with @Arsenal. #SSN pic.twitter.com/EphrwUdIP4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2018

3.00pm Swansea deals for Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro and midfielder Nicolas Gaitan are unlikely to progress, according to Sky Sports.

There have been discussions between the clubs but an agreement couldn’t be reached

2.45pm Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte does not think the club are trying to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United appeared favourites for the wantaway Chile forward when Manchester City pulled out of the race on Monday evening, but reports quickly then emerged of Chelsea's interest.

Asked at his press conference on Tuesday if the west London club were actively trying to sign Sanchez, Conte replied: "I don't know. I don't think so. I don't know, but I don't think so."

2.40pm Chelsea have made contact with West Ham with the intent of signing Andy Carroll on a permanent deal, but the Hammers will not sell him for less than his valuation.

The East London club's stance could change if Blues striker Michy Batshuayi was included as part of a deal for Carroll, but Spanish club Sevilla are growing increasingly confident of signing the Belgian.

BREAKING: Theo Walcott at Everton training ground to discuss possible move from Arsenal. #SSN. pic.twitter.com/eRPFdkAuOd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2018

2.10pm Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has arrived on Merseyside and could become an Everton player later on Tuesday.

If negotiations continue to make progress this afternoon, the 28-year old winger could begin a medical at the club’s Finch Farm training HQ on Tuesday evening.

Since the turn of the year, Everton have overtaken Southampton in the race for the player's signature.

IOt Merseyside club’s ambition and spending power; Southampton’s poor recent form in the Premier League and Walcott’s desire to work with manager Sam Allardyce have been the key reasons for his decision to head to the North West.

1.45pm Mino Raiola claims his client, Man. United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, holds the key to the Red Devils' pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

“Man Utd are not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal," the super agent told The Times.

“Mkhi is going to do what is best for him. He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so it’s his decision.

“Sanchez is part of the Mkhi deal, not the other way around.

“Manchester United are not going to sign Sánchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal.”

1.30pm We have heard this before and nothing happened... Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid after the Merengues failed to keep their promise of offering him a new contract.

It is understood Real president Perez is ready to let him go.

Ronaldo wants to leave. Real Madrid might be happy to let him go for the first time in 9 years IF they find a suitable replacement. But, does it make sense for United to go for him? https://t.co/c3UW3FpgYe — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 16, 2018

1.15pm Bordeaux president Stephane Martin says Arsenal will "have a hard time" signing forward Malcom in the January window.

“Things are clear with his agents. It has not been extended and secured this summer to give it away this winter," he is quoted as saying in today’s L’Equipe.

"We never had a discussion with Arsenal. From our point of view, it’s wind. They can always try, but they will have a hard time taking it from us.”

1.00pm Simone Verdi has turned down the chance of joining Serie A leaders Napoli from Bologna.

"Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri and their sporting director Nicola Giuntoli have both called me but I didn't want to leave Bologna in January."

It is understood Napoli will now turn their sights on signing PSG's Liucas Moura.

12.48pm Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has joined former club Midtjylland on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old had not featured for Celtic since the Champions League qualifiers despite recovering from a knee injury several months ago.

The centre-back had been told to find a new club and he has gone back to Danish league leaders Midtjylland two years after making the opposite journey to Celtic, where he has made 63 appearances.

12.40pm Newcastle are considering a move for Crystal Palace left-back Papa Souare.

Rafa Benitez is keen to bring in competition for Paul Dummett, and he is one of a number of players on his left-back list.

Newcastle are still to add anyone in this transfer widow, with the Spaniard saying he still doesn't know his transfer budget.

12.21pm Crystal Palace remain in talks over a deal for striker Khouma Babacar, with Fiorentina asking for £15m for the Senegal international, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Manager Roy Hodgson wants to add another striker to his squad this month and is also interested in the Celtic forward Moussa Dembele.

Babacar – a 24-year-old who has scored four times in Serie A this season after netting 10 last year – has also been watched by West Ham and West Brom.

Everton are close to agreeing a deal with Arsenal to sign forward Theo Walcott.



???? https://t.co/XLL2gOnbDi pic.twitter.com/U7aIERb86N — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 16, 2018

12.15pm Today it looks like it's going to be a busy day at the Emirates Stadium as Everton are closing in on signing Theo Walcott.

12.05pm We start off the day with the thoughts of Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague who is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are set to make a decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future on Tuesday.

Arsene Wenger has since admitted he expects Sanchez to depart this month - amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea - and Balague says Arsenal have already begun the process of trying to secure his replacement.

"Arsenal will hear tomorrow if Dortmund are selling cheaply, expensively, quickly, or if they're willing to sell at all. Nobody expects this deal to happen early in the week; it may take the whole week, or even more. Arsenal are willing to pay 60m euros (£53.3m). They are optimistic - they think this is a deal that could be done."

10.00pm Sky Sports News understand that to compete with the offers on the table from other Premier League clubs, it would have meant making Sanchez the most expensive player in the City squad, while also spending more than the £60m deal which was agreed in principle with Arsenal last summer.

Pep Guardiola had talks with Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak today and both agreed that it would be too much to pay for a player who would be available on a free transfer in the summer.

9.34pm Santos have left the number 10 shirt free for the upcoming Campeonato Paulista, with Brazilian reports they’re saving it for Inter’s Gabriel Barbosa.

The forward is expected to return to Brazil this month, following an unsuccessful loan spell at Benfica.

The Brazilian international, known as Gabigol, joined the Nerazzurri from Santos for €33.5m in the summer of 2016, but he didn’t make a single Serie A start.

He’s keen to return to his former club, and they’ve left the number 10 shirt free for the Campeonato Paulista.

9.06pm Inter have announced the loan signing of Lisandro Lopez from Benfica, with the option of buying the Argentine defender at the end of the season.

8.43pm Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham following a loan spell with Sheffield United.

The defender featured 17 times for the Blades, scoring on his debut at Bolton.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "We thank Cam for his contribution in the first half of the campaign and Spurs for loaning him to us - we hope both feel the loan spell was beneficial."

8.11pm Southampton remain in talks with Monaco for striker Guido Carrillo and are hopeful of concluding a deal, Sky Sports News understands.

Meanwhile, the Saints have not discussed potential moves for Atletico Madrid pair Nico Gaitan nor Kevin Gameiro, contrary to reports.

7.35pm Leicester boss Claude Puel says Riyad Mahrez could be worth £100m in the summer transfer window and insisted the winger is enjoying life at the King Power Stadium.

The Frenchman has said Mahrez will not be allowed to leave Leicester in January following reported interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mahrez, who struggled under former boss Craig Shakespeare, has rediscovered his form since Puel's arrival in October and now boasts seven goals and seven assists for the campaign.

6.40pm Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has described Rangers' bid for Jordan Jones as "nowhere near acceptable".

Killie turned down a reported £350,000 offer for the 23-year-old Northern Ireland winger, who is under contract until the summer of 2019.

Clarke said: "There's been a bid, nowhere near acceptable. I would be a little bit sad if I was the player, to be honest, that the bid was so low.

"It was an easy one for the club to turn down."

5.50pm Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is reporting that Arsenal are expected to replace the departing Alexis Sanchez with Gambia forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

5.30pm Philippe Coutinho has stepped up his recovery from a thigh injury as he works his way to make his debut from Barcelona. The Brazilian has recovered following a record move from Liverpool.

5.00pm Diafra Sakho wants to leave West Ham because he feels he is undervalued compared to other forwards at the club, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Sakho is on £30,000 a week while other forwards at the club are on between £80,000 and £110,000 a week. He believes he was promised a new, improved contract which has not materialised.

A proposed £10m move to Crystal Palace fell through last week.

4.30pm Watford's Brazilian sensation Richarlison is being linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

The young striker has been a revelation since joining Marcos Silva's team at the start of the season.

???? Arsenal and Chelsea are reported to have an interest in signing Watford striker Richarlison.



Gossip ???? https://t.co/RueniRSVBg pic.twitter.com/GmWte2kMZb — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2018

3.45pm Watford have made an approach for Inter midfielder Joao Mario, according to Calciomercato.

The former Sporting Lisbon star, who was recently the subject of Manchester United transfer rumours, has rejected the chance to join the Hornets, however, as he holds out for a move to a club competing in Europe.

✍️ Borussia Dortmund hat sich mit dem @FCBasel1893 auf einen sofortigen Wechsel des Spielers Manuel #Akanji verständigt. Der 22 Jahre junge Abwehrspieler unterzeichnete einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2022 und erhält die Rückkennummer 16. Herzlich willkommen, Manuel! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/79VFrXKz9I — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 15, 2018

3.15pm Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Manuel Akanji from Basel on a four and a half year deal until June 2022.

2.45pm Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered another hamstring injury and will be out of action for between three and four weeks, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.

The French winger, signed last year from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros, suffered a hamstring tear in September that kept him out until January.

Dembele featured in four games after returning, starting one, before suffering a new problem in the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

2.30pm Riyad Mahrez is not leaving Leicester during the January transfer window.

❌ NO MAHREZ LEAVE ❌



Leicester will not be allowing Riyad Mahrez to leave in January, Claude Puel has confirmed.



Full story: https://t.co/hsKXBKf8XJ pic.twitter.com/9iDPtLoEe6 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2018

2.10pm Ryan Giggs lands his first major managerial role...

1.55pm Crystal Palace are hoping to bring Fiorentina and Senegal striker Khouma Babacar to south London for £15 million, the Guardian reports.

Babacar, 24, is said to be among up to five potential Selhurst Park recruits including Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, Lille centre-half Ibrahim Amadou, Everton striker Oumar Niasse and West Ham finisher Diafra Sakho.

1.45pm Kilmarnock are set to reject an offer from Rangers for winger Jordan Jones, Press Association Sport understands.

Rangers made a reported bid of £350,000 for the Northern Ireland international but their offer has fallen short of Kilmarnock's valuation of the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2019.

1.30pm Crystal Palace have made an enquiry about Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Premature to say talks are underway because a fee has yet to be agreed. Palace also have a list of goalkeeper targets and have been linked strongly with Getafe’s Vicente Guiata in this window.

Bialkowski’s contract expires at the end of the season but Ipswich have an option to extend the deal and must inform the 30-year-old by a certain date if they want to prolong his stay at Portman Road.

12.53pm Rangers have agreed a deal with Norwich City to sign their captain Russell Martin on-loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland international will undergo a medical in Glasgow tomorrow. He hasn’t played a first team match since August.

Rangers are also close to signing fellow Scottish internationalist Jason Cummings on-loan from Nottingham Forest. The striker arrived in Glasgow last night to finalise his move.

12.45pm Paul Lambert has been named as new manager of Stoke City.

Stoke City are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Club’s new manager.https://t.co/HPLKDZE3Zh#SCFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KyiQSrPmzA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

12.25pm Swansea are planning a record-breaking £25m move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, who is also wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to The Sun.

But Gameiro has reportedly already turned down other offers from the Premier League with fellow Atletico team-mate Nicolas Gaitan also of interest to the Swans.

12.10pm We start off with some interesting news coming out of Italy as Radja Nainggolan could be set to leave Roma to join Guangzhou according to reports.

Rome have received a £44m offer from Guangzhou Evergrande for the 29-year-old midfielder which is currently under consideration, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.

12.05pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another week of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest stories including Alexis Sanchez's departure from Arsenal to either Manchester United or Manchester City.