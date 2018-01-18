Transport Malta braces for Valletta influx
Buses, ferries working till 2am
Transport Malta is putting myriad options in place to cope with the 100,000 expected to attend the V18 opening ceremony in Valletta on Saturday.
Due to the celebrations held in the Triton Square, the Valletta bus terminus will be cleared from buses from 4.30pm until early morning. For this reason, as from this hour, bus passengers travelling to Valletta will stop in Triq Sarria Floriana. Commuters exiting Valletta will take the bus from the bus stops in Triq Sant’Anna Floriana under the arcades.
Public transport Special Service from Valletta to other locations will be operating up to 2am of January 21.
Park & Ride
Cars must be parked at Floriana Park & Ride by not later than 5pm. Entrance to Floriana P&R will not be allowed after that. Shuttle service from Triq Sarria to the Park and Ride will be available until 2am on Sunday.
Coaches and minivans
Passengers will board and alight in Triq Sarria Floriana.
Taxis
Taxi service will be available from the car park in front of Phoenicia Hotel.
Ferry Service (Birgu – Valletta and Sliema – Valletta)
This service will operate until 2am on Sunday.
Barrakka Lift
Barrakka lift will operate until 2am on Sunday. This service will also facilitate travellers by the ferry service.
Triq il-Bombi up to Triq Sant’Anna will be completely closed to traffic. Traffic near Valletta Waterfront will not be affected. Valletta and Floriana residents may access these locations from near Valletta Waterfront and exit same way or from near Belt is-Sebħ and down Sa Maison Hill. Sa Maison Hill will be accessible one way traffic downwards except for vehicles giving emergency service.
Pedestrian paths will be made available for safety purposes.
