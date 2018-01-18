X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 16:10

Marsamxett and Three Cities ferries to operate shuttle for V18 opening

Due to the official opening of Valletta 2018 in Valletta on Saturday January 20, a shuttle service will be operated on both the Sliema – Valletta and The Three Cities – Valletta routes, starting after normal schedule up until 2am on Sunday January 21.

The last trip departs from Valletta.

