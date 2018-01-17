Additional Gozo Channel trips for Valletta 2018
Additional Gozo Channel trips are being performed on Saturday night to Sunday morning for the opening events of Valletta 2018.
The additional trips are as follows - from Mġarr at 11.15pm and 12.30am and from Ċirkewwa at midnight and 1.15am.
All other trips shall remain according to the published timetable.
