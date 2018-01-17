Valletta nights
As part of the Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture opening week, Għaqda Festa Esterni San Duminku is organising a series of events spread over three nights at a hall underneath the church of St Dominic.
The series, called Iljieli Beltin or Valletta Nights, opens today at 7.30pm with a relaxed evening of Maltese għana featuring Żeppi, Żaren and Mario ‘iż-Żebbuġin’, Kalċidon ‘Id-Danny’ and their guitarists.
Tomorrow, Thursday, the scene changes completely for some stand-up comedy with Chris Dingli, Malcolm Galea, Philip Leone-Ganado, Marie-Claire Pellegrini, Nathan Brimmer and Vladislav Ilich at 7.30pm.
On Friday, there will be a grand finale, this time starting at 9pm, with two of the best Maltese bands on the alternative circuit: Mistura and Brodu.
Entrance to the activities in Sala San Duminku are free but space is limited. Reservations may be made by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling on 7966 1689.
