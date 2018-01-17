Storytelling workshop for adults
A two-day storytelling workshop is challenging those taking part to find new depths in both art and themselves as they craft, polish and perform a personal narrative inspired by works on view at the Victor Pasmore Gallery in Valletta.
Entitled Points of Contact, the workshop, coached by Giuliana Fenech, invites participants to ask how individual relationship to the world would be different if we had the courage to make our voice heard and craft our own story.
Working through traditional folk and fairy tales in the setting of the gallery and drawing inspiration from Pasmore’s work, this workshop combines storytelling practice in public speaking and communication skills.
Points of Contact is being held at the Victor Pasmore Gallery, Valletta, today and tomorrow between 5 and 7.30pm. Booking is required. For more information and to book, send an e-mail to [email protected].
